The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) square off against the Ball State Cardinals (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 42.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Athens, Georgia

Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Georgia has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 42.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ball State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225

