The Georgia State Panthers (1-0) play the UConn Huskies (0-1) in college football action at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Georgia State vs. UConn?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia State 30, UConn 24

Georgia State 30, UConn 24 The Panthers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

UConn lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Huskies have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (-3)



Georgia State (-3) UConn has covered on one occasion against the spread this season.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) The total for the matchup of 54.5 is 1.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia State (42 points per game) and UConn (14 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia State

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

