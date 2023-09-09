The UAB Blazers (1-0) will look to upset the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. UAB matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Betting Trends

Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +900 Bet $100 to win $900

