The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) take on the UAB Blazers (1-0) at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Georgia Southern ranks 37th in total offense this year (473 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 473 yards allowed per game. UAB ranks 42nd in the FBS with 458 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks seventh-best by surrendering only 163 total yards per game.

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Key Statistics

Georgia Southern UAB 473 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (53rd) 212 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 163 (6th) 200 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167 (55th) 273 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291 (39th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 244 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 73% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 125 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball seven times for 46 yards (46 per game) and one touchdown.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s leads his squad with 76 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Khaleb Hood has caught five passes for 45 yards (45 yards per game) this year.

Anthony Queeley has been the target of five passes and hauled in four grabs for 38 yards, an average of 38 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has racked up 291 yards (291 yards per game) while completing 92.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 31 yards .

Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball six times for 47 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on four catches for 33 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has piled up 10 carries and totaled 42 yards.

Fred Farrier II has collected four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 54 (54 yards per game). He's been targeted five times.

TJ Jones has racked up 41 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Tejhaun Palmer's four targets have resulted in four catches for 35 yards and one touchdown.

