Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the UAB Blazers and Georgia Southern Eagles go head to head at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Blazers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+7) Under (62.5) UAB 31, Georgia Southern 28

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Blazers have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average total for UAB games this year is 16 less points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

Eagles vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 34 0 34 0 -- -- UAB 35 6 35 6 -- --

