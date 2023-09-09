Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Georgia vs. Ball State Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) and Ball State Cardinals (0-1) will clash in a matchup at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Georgia vs. Ball State?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 53, Ball State 2
- Georgia is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- The Bulldogs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
- Ball State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Cardinals have played as an underdog of or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 0.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Georgia (-42.5)
- Thus far this season Georgia is winless versus the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 42.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Ball State is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (52.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 62 points per game, 9.5 points more than the point total of 52.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|53
|53
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Ball State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.5
|48.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37
|37
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
