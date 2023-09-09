Braves vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 9
The Atlanta Braves (92-48) will look to Austin Riley, on a two-game homer streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA).
Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo (8-14) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opposing batters have a .229 batting average against him.
- Oviedo heads into this game with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Oviedo enters this game with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 28 appearances this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 40th.
