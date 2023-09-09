Bryan Reynolds is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Truist Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI (132 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.325/.458 so far this year.

Reynolds will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 23 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.309/.451 on the season.

Hayes has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.