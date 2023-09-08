Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Bryce Elder on Friday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 270 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .504 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (809 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Elder is trying to pick up his 16th quality start of the year in this game.

Elder will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez

