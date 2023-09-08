Rhyne Howard's Atlanta Dream (18-20) and the Washington Mystics (18-20) meet at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, September 8, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Washington earned a 100-77 victory versus Phoenix. The Mystics were led by Elena Delle Donne's 24 points and Natasha Cloud's 20 points and 10 assists. Led by Allisha Gray (18 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%) and Cheyenne Parker (17 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.0 FG%), Atlanta ended its last matchup winning 79-68 against Seattle.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-190 to win)

Mystics (-190 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+155 to win)

Dream (+155 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Dream Season Stats

The Dream put up 82.7 points per game and give up 84.0, ranking them fourth in the WNBA on offense and eighth on defense.

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.0 per game) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.5).

With 18.8 assists per game, the Dream are ninth in the WNBA.

Atlanta is ninth in the league in turnovers per game (13.7) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Dream are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Defensively, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2. It is third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream average 85.1 points per game at home, 4.7 more than away (80.4). On defense they concede 82.9 per game, 2.1 fewer points than on the road (85.0).

At home, Atlanta grabs 34.7 rebounds per game, 2.6 fewer than on the road (37.3). The team gives up 34.6 rebounds per game at home, 1.8 fewer than away (36.4).

This season the Dream are collecting more assists at home (19.2 per game) than on the road (18.4).

Atlanta commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.5) than on the road (14.0), and it forces the same number at home as away (13.1).

At home the Dream sink 7.0 treys per game, 1.1 more than on the road (5.9). They shoot 37.6% from beyond the arc at home, 7.3% higher than on the road (30.3%).

This year Atlanta is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.5). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (33.8%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have been the underdog 21 times and won seven, or 33.3%, of those games.

This season, the Dream have won two of their 11 games, or 18.2%, when they're the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 18-17-0 this year.

Atlanta's ATS record as a 4.5-point underdog or more is 4-7.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Dream.

