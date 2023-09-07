Ian Thomas, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 122nd among TEs; 988th overall), put up 19.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 63rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Carolina Panthers TE.

Ian Thomas Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.70 17.12 - Overall Rank 347 439 888 Position Rank 59 73 122

Ian Thomas 2022 Stats

Last year, Thomas reeled in 21 passes (on 30 targets) for 197 yards, averaging 11.6 yards per game.

Thomas accumulated 5.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 53 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last season.

Thomas accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- one catch, two yards, on one target -- in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was his poorest game of the year.

Ian Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 5.3 3 2 53 0 Week 2 @Giants 1.3 3 1 13 0 Week 3 Saints 1.3 3 2 13 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.6 3 1 6 0 Week 5 49ers 0.8 2 2 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 12 Broncos 2.1 2 2 21 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 16 Lions 1.2 3 1 12 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.9 1 1 9 0

