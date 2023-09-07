Is Giovanni Ricci a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Carolina Panthers TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Giovanni Ricci Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.00 7.37 - Overall Rank 410 579 922 Position Rank 76 111 130

Similar Players to Consider

Giovanni Ricci 2022 Stats

Ricci totaled 100 receiving yards (5.9 ypg) last year.

Ricci picked up 3.2 fantasy points -- one reception, 32 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 17 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 10 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Ricci finished with a season-low 0.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, two yards, on one target.

Giovanni Ricci 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 3 Saints 1.5 2 1 15 0 Week 5 49ers 2.7 3 3 27 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3.2 1 1 32 0

