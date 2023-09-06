Orlando Arcia -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Arcia has had a hit in 75 of 115 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.1%).

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 115), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this season (37 of 115), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .292 AVG .271 .355 OBP .317 .462 SLG .448 17 XBH 19 8 HR 9 30 RBI 26 43/17 K/BB 39/14 1 SB 0

