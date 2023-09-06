In the quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday, Madison Keys, the No. 17-ranked player, and Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 9-ranked player, will be battling it out for a chance to play in the semifinals.

You can watch Vondrousova look to take down Keys on ESPN.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Vondrousova vs. Keys Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Vondrousova beat No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Vondrousova fell in the quarterfinals to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-7, 1-6 on August 18.

Keys will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 on Monday.

On August 15, Keys was defeated by No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Vondrousova and Keys haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Wednesday's US Open

Vondrousova vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities

Marketa Vondrousova Madison Keys +110 Odds to Win Match -135 +850 Odds to Win Tournament +700 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 10.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

