Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (90-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on September 6.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (16-4) for the Braves and Dakota Hudson (5-1) for the Cardinals.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 123 times and won 82, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 795 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

