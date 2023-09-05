The Carolina Panthers right now have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per game.

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won just two games away from home.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Frankie Luvu posted one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of September 5 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.