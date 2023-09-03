As of now the Carolina Panthers have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of eight Panthers games last season hit the over.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 22nd in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the Panthers were 5-4. On the road, they won only two games.

When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped lead the way with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

