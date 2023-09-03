Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to do damage against Charlie Morton when he takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at -110. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Braves are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 5-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of its 135 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 12-11-0 in 23 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 46-23 28-17 62-28 71-37 19-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.