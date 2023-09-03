Are you a huge fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the ARCA Menards Series, Formula 1, IndyCar Racing, Motocross, MotoGP, NASCAR Cup Series, and NHRA Drag Racing action that will be available on Sunday, September 3, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Italy Grand Prix

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Motocross: MX2 Turkey: Race 1

Series: Motocross

Motocross Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Motocross: MXGP Turkey: Race 1

Series: Motocross

Motocross Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MotoGP: Catalunya Grand Prix

Series: MotoGP

MotoGP Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch IndyCar Racing: Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland

Series: IndyCar Racing

IndyCar Racing Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NHRA Drag Racing: Funny Car All-Star Callout

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Du Quoin

Series: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

