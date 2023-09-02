The No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) will battle the Boise State Broncos (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Washington vs. Boise State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 35, Boise State 23

Washington 35, Boise State 23 Washington finished 8-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Huskies won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter last year.

Boise State split the two games it played as an underdog last season.

The Broncos did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies an 85.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boise State (+14)



Boise State (+14) Washington covered the spread eight times in 13 games last season.

The Huskies went 4-1 as 14-point favorites or greater last year.

Boise State had six wins in 14 games against the spread last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Washington played nine games with more than 58.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Washington played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 58.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 69.2 points per game a season ago, 10.7 more points than the total of 58.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 60.9 61.9 Implied Total AVG 37 38.4 34.8 ATS Record 8-5-0 6-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-1 5-2-1 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 6-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-0 1-0 1-0

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.4 47 Implied Total AVG 30.9 32 29.5 ATS Record 6-7-1 4-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 6-2-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 6-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

