Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will play host to the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -135 +114 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +110 -133 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico North Carolina (-2.5) - -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • South Carolina compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last season.
  • The Gamecocks were 4-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • North Carolina covered six times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Tar Heels covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in nine opportunities).

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.