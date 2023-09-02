When the South Carolina Gamecocks square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, our computer model predicts the Gamecocks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+2.5) Toss Up (63.5) South Carolina 35, North Carolina 27

Week 1 SEC Predictions

South Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or more, South Carolina went 4-4 last year.

In Gamecocks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Games involving South Carolina last year averaged 54.0 points per game, a 9.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

North Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 58.3% chance to win.

The Tar Heels compiled a 6-7-1 ATS record last year.

North Carolina had two wins ATS (2-6-1) as 2.5-point or greater favorites last season.

A total of six of Tar Heels games last season hit the over.

The average point total for North Carolina games last season was 63.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Gamecocks vs. Tar Heels 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 34.4 30.8 10 39 38.3 35 South Carolina 32.2 28.8 35.9 25.3 25.8 30.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.