The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .271 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Murphy has had a hit in 57 of 92 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.8%).

In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (39.1%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (18.5%).

He has scored in 44 games this season (47.8%), including 12 multi-run games (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .272 AVG .270 .374 OBP .383 .488 SLG .552 19 XBH 22 8 HR 12 30 RBI 37 46/20 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings