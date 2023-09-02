The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked fourth-best in scoring offense (41.1 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14.3 points allowed per game). Offensively, UT Martin was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 19th-best in the FCS by totaling 442.5 yards per game. It ranked 88th on defense (407.5 yards allowed per game).

Georgia vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. UT Martin Key Statistics (2022)

Georgia UT Martin 501.1 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.5 (32nd) 296.8 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.5 (79th) 205.6 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.2 (42nd) 295.5 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.4 (21st) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Georgia Stats Leaders (2022)

Stetson Bennett had a passing stat line last year of 4,122 yards with a 68.1% completion rate (310-for-455), 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 274.8 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 57 carries for 205 yards and 10 TDs.

Kenny McIntosh took 149 carries for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns last year. When it comes to receiving, he caught 43 passes for 499 yards (33.3 per game) and two TDs.

Daijun Edwards put up 775 yards on 139 carries (51.7 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

Brock Bowers picked up 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He was targeted 88 times, and averaged 62.8 yards per game.

Ladd McConkey tacked on 762 yards on 58 grabs with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 83 times, and averaged 50.8 receiving yards per game.

UT Martin Stats Leaders (2022)

Dresser Winn threw for an average of 264.0 pass yards per outing and tossed 18 touchdowns last season.

Zak Wallace compiled 1,027 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Sam Franklin rushed for 676 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Colton Dowell averaged 93.8 yards on 6.1 receptions per game and racked up six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

DeVonte Tanksley collected one touchdown and had 653 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) in 2022.

Elijah Smoot averaged 46.2 receiving yards per game on 3.6 targets per game a season ago.

