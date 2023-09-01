Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will play host to the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-278
|+225
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|48.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+230
|-286
|Tipico
|Louisville (-7.5)
|-
|-310
|+250
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech won six games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.
- When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season, the Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3.
- Louisville put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- The Cardinals covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
