Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will play host to the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Georgia Tech won six games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season, the Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3.

Louisville put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

