Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will play host to the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite in the matchup. The total for this game has been set at 48.5 points.

Louisville ranked 49th in total offense this season (406.1 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 406.1 yards allowed per game. While Georgia Tech's defense ranked 84th with 28.4 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking ninth-worst (17.2 points per game).

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -7.5 -105 -115 48.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech went 6-6-0 ATS last year.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year, the Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 4-3.

In Georgia Tech games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Last season, Georgia Tech was the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

Georgia Tech had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers last season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Last year Nate McCollum caught 60 balls on 77 targets for 655 yards and three touchdowns.

Jeff Sims suited up for 12 games last year, and totaled 1,115 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and a 58.5% completion percentage.

When he wasn't airing it out, Sims rushed for 302 yards (25.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Dontae Smith rushed for 419 yards (34.9 yards per game) and five TDs.

Smith delivered 125 yards and zero touchdowns on 19 catches as a pass-catcher.

Hassan Hall rushed for 521 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown in the ground attack.

Hall had 28 catches (2.3 per game) for 165 yards (13.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Charlie Thomas played in 12 games, registering two sacks to go with eight TFL, 73 tackles, and two interceptions.

Ayinde Eley, who was on the field for 12 games, collected 3.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 77 tackles.

In 12 games, Keion White posted 37 tackles, 12 TFL, and 6.5 sacks.

A significant player on defense, Miles Brooks had three interceptions to go with 38 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended.

