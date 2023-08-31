The Georgia State Panthers (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Rhode Island Rams (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State compiled 417.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 43rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 83rd, giving up 398.9 yards per contest. Rhode Island compiled 30.6 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 39th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 57th, allowing 26.6 points per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Georgia State vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics (2022)

Georgia State Rhode Island 417.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.5 (43rd) 398.9 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.2 (52nd) 215.1 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.9 (48th) 202.6 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.6 (42nd) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 25 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders (2022)

Darren Grainger had an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,431 yards (202.6 yards per game), going 173-for-296 (58.4% completion percentage), 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 747 rushing yards on 165 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 62.3 yards per game.

Tucker Gregg posted 705 rushing yards on 172 carries and 12 touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Jamari Thrash grabbed 60 passes (on 90 targets) for 1,110 yards (92.5 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Ja'Cyais Credle tacked on 370 yards on 29 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 48 times, and averaged 30.8 receiving yards per game.

Robert Lewis reeled in 21 passes on 43 targets for 368 yards and six touchdowns, compiling 30.7 receiving yards per game.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders (2022)

Kasim Hill averaged 235.6 passing yards per outing and completed 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 268 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.

Marques Deshields tallied 1,187 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Edward Lee averaged 82.5 receiving yards and racked up five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Kahtero Summers collected six touchdowns and had 675 receiving yards (61.4 ypg) in 2022.

Caleb Warren played his way to three receiving touchdowns and 328 receiving yards (29.8 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia State or Rhode Island gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.