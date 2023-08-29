Two sputtering teams hit the court when the Atlanta Dream (16-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Dream will look to break a three-game losing run versus the Mercury, losers of five straight games.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Dream are 16-16-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have covered 12 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

A total of 13 Mercury games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.