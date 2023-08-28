The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .562.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

In 76.0% of his games this season (98 of 129), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 55 of those games (42.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this season (20.2%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 62.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .336 AVG .325 .431 OBP .396 .577 SLG .547 32 XBH 29 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 34/26 29 SB 30

Rockies Pitching Rankings