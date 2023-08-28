The Atlanta Braves (84-45) and the Colorado Rockies (49-81) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, August 28 at Coors Field, with Bryce Elder pitching for the Braves and Austin Gomber taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+190). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 12 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (10-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.48 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 116 times and won 76, or 65.5%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 19-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (76% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves went 7-3 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (38.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious one time in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (-115) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130) Kevin Pillar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Orlando Arcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

