Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .982, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .566. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fifth in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 98 of 128 games this year (76.6%), with multiple hits on 55 occasions (43.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

In 63.3% of his games this year (81 of 128), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (21.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .336 AVG .330 .431 OBP .401 .577 SLG .556 32 XBH 29 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 34/26 29 SB 30

Giants Pitching Rankings