Eddie Rosario and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (186 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Tristan Beck on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 113 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.0% of them.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has an RBI in 33 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .281 AVG .240 .319 OBP .307 .557 SLG .406 25 XBH 18 15 HR 5 43 RBI 21 55/12 K/BB 44/17 0 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings