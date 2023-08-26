The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) square off at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

South Carolina State ranked 88th in scoring offense (22.4 points per game) and 86th in scoring defense (30.7 points allowed per game) last year. Jackson State was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 37.7 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 13.5 points allowed per game).

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics (2022)

South Carolina State Jackson State 300 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (8th) 355 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.2 (8th) 106.1 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (65th) 193.9 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.1 (10th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Corey Fields produced 1,409 passing yards (128.1 per game), a 45.2% completion percentage, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last season, Kendrell Flowers ran for 391 yards on 101 attempts (35.5 yards per game) and scored three times.

Tyrece Nick put up 245 yards on 70 carries (22.3 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last season.

Shaquan Davis reeled in 45 catches for 934 yards (84.9 per game) while being targeted 35 times. He also scored 11 touchdowns.

Jordan Smith also impressed receiving last year. He bagged 18 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 13 times.

Rakim White hauled in 15 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.9 yards per game last year.

Jackson State Stats Leaders (2022)

Shedeur Sanders threw for an average of 288.1 passing yards per contest and threw for 40 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 13.3 yards on the ground per game with six rushing touchdowns.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson averaged 90.2 rushing yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Last season Santee Marshall rushed for 357 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Shane Hooks averaged 57.5 receiving yards and collected 10 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Dallas Daniels grabbed six touchdowns and had 657 receiving yards (50.5 ypg) in 2022.

Kevin Coleman Jr. caught 33 passes on his way to 510 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

