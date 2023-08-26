Zack Wheeler and Dakota Hudson will start for their respective teams when the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank 13th in baseball with 158 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Philadelphia ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .431.

The Phillies' .259 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Philadelphia is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (609 total).

The Phillies are eighth in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Philadelphia has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 588 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.442 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler (9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Wheeler is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Wheeler is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Hudson (5-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Hudson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Zack Wheeler Trevor Williams 8/21/2023 Giants W 10-4 Home Aaron Nola Scott Alexander 8/22/2023 Giants W 4-3 Home Taijuan Walker Kyle Harrison 8/23/2023 Giants L 8-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Alex Cobb 8/25/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Cristopher Sanchez Miles Mikolas 8/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Wheeler Dakota Hudson 8/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Aaron Nola Drew Rom 8/28/2023 Angels - Home Taijuan Walker Lucas Giolito 8/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Tyler Anderson 8/30/2023 Angels - Home Cristopher Sanchez Reid Detmers 9/1/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Wheeler Freddy Peralta

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies L 7-2 Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Pirates - Home Dakota Hudson -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.