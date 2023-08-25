On Friday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .241.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 29 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 11 games this year (16.4%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 28 .333 AVG .233 .391 OBP .289 .333 SLG .289 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 7 4/2 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

