Marcell Ozuna vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his 1.029 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 18 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks while batting .260.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 74 of 109 games this season (67.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 109), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 38 of 109 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|50
|.285
|AVG
|.231
|.363
|OBP
|.298
|.585
|SLG
|.430
|28
|XBH
|17
|17
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|29
|51/26
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Quintana (1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.