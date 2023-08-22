On Tuesday, Travis d'Arnaud (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.

d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (30 of 52), with multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (15.4%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 19 games this season (36.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .220 AVG .282 .301 OBP .325 .451 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/10 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings