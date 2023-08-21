Allan Winans is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Monday against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 235 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, collecting 466 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-high .274 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (715 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Winans starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The 28-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried - 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.