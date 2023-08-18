Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 107), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 29 games this year (27.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.254
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.304
|.513
|SLG
|.414
|22
|XBH
|18
|13
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|20
|53/11
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Giants allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.