The Atlanta Dream (15-16) carry a three-game slide into a home contest versus the Chicago Sky (12-18), who have lost three straight as well. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on ION) on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sky

Atlanta puts up 82.3 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 83.7 Chicago gives up.

Atlanta is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Dream have an 11-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 45.8% from the field.

Atlanta is knocking down 34.3% of its three-point shots this season, 0.7% higher than the 33.6% Chicago allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Dream have an 11-6 record when the team knocks down more than 33.6% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 3.3 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 75.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.2 points fewer than the 82.3 they've scored this season.

Atlanta has been slightly better on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 81.5 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 84.2 it has conceded per game this year.

During their last 10 contests, the Dream are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.3 compared to 6.8 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc in that span (30.7% compared to 34.3% season-long).

