A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Atlanta Dream (15-16) host the Chicago Sky (12-18) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Dream will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Sky, losers of three straight games.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Dream are 14-15-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta is 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Chicago has an ATS record of 9-8.

A total of 12 out of the Dream's 30 games this season have gone over the point total.

Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 29 times this season.

