On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 62 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in 28 games this season (26.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (36.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .251 AVG .243 .288 OBP .304 .497 SLG .414 21 XBH 18 12 HR 5 35 RBI 20 53/10 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings