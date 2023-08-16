Austin Riley vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Austin Riley (batting .349 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .281 with 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (84 of 119), with at least two hits 41 times (34.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven home a run in 47 games this year (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.307
|AVG
|.256
|.366
|OBP
|.314
|.576
|SLG
|.463
|31
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|39
|RBI
|39
|61/21
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .176 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.