Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 63 of 95 games this season (66.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|53
|.324
|AVG
|.261
|.364
|OBP
|.314
|.532
|SLG
|.399
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|17
|27/7
|K/BB
|39/15
|7
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Schmidt (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
