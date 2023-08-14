How to Watch the Braves vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Monday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Yankees Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 227 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .503 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-high .275 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (684 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Fried heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Fried will look to record his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- In four of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.