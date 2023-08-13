The injury report for the Atlanta Dream (15-15) heading into their game against the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) currently has just one player on it. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 13 from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Dream's most recent outing was an 85-74 loss to the Sparks on Saturday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.9 2.2 2.9

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard is posting a team-leading 17.6 points per contest. And she is contributing 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 40.2% of her shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest (fourth in league).

Allisha Gray paces the Dream in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 5 rebounds. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker is posting a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 13.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 48.2% of her shots from the floor.

The Dream get 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Nia Coffey.

Monique Billings gets the Dream 4.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. She also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -16.5 174.5

