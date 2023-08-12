On Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.

In 60.4% of his games this year (29 of 48), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 27 .243 AVG .290 .333 OBP .327 .500 SLG .467 8 XBH 11 5 HR 4 16 RBI 13 13/10 K/BB 28/5 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings