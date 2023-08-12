Max Homa will play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at the par-70, 7,243-yard TPC Southwind from August 10-12.

Looking to bet on Homa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max Homa Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Homa has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Homa has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Homa has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Homa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Homa has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -7 277 2 20 5 9 $11.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Homa has had an average finish of 43rd at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 38th-place.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

At 7,243 yards, TPC Southwind is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Homa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,354 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 88th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Homa shot better than 57% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Homa shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Homa had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.3).

Homa had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that most recent outing, Homa's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

Homa ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Homa Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.