The Atlanta Braves (73-41) will look to Ozzie Albies, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the New York Mets (52-63) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Citi Field.

The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans against the Mets and Denyi Reyes.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

Winans has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Denyi Reyes

Reyes will start for the Mets, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.