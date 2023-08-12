The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Matt Olson and Pete Alonso have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +200 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 66 of the 102 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.7%).

Atlanta has gone 17-6 (winning 73.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 115 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-49-3).

The Braves have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 9-10-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 37-21 27-14 47-27 60-34 14-7

